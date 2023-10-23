Douglas will dazzle once again next month when the sky will truly be the limit!



That’s because Douglas City Council has teamed up with Celton Manx to stage the capital’s annual fireworks display.



It will light up the night skies over the capital on Friday November 3 with the popular crowd-pleasing event, themed to music, set to begin at 7pm.



To spark the magic, the Best Guy competition, for which prizes of £100, £50 and £25 are on offer, will be judged by Mayor of Douglas, Councillor Natalie Byron-Teare at 6.40pm.



The fireworks will be lit from a barge moored opposite the War Memorial from where spectators are encouraged to watch and where catering outlets will be located.



2023 marks the 11th year the acclaimed e-gaming company has sponsored the display.



Regeneration and Community Committee Chair, Councillor Andrew Bentley, said: ‘Our annual display in Douglas has become one of the highlights in the community calendar and we are again looking forward to welcoming locals in their thousands from all over the Island to enjoy a spectacular display in a safe and secure setting.



‘For more than a decade Celton Manx has been the principal sponsor of this event. We thank them once again for their support this year and look forward to seeing another wonderful celebration.’

Celton Manx Chief Executive Officer, Bill Mummery, added: ‘It is a cornerstone of our business to invest in the community - be it financial or practical support.



‘As part of our long-term partnership with Douglas Council, all of us at Celton Manx are pleased to be sponsoring the fireworks display for the 11th time, an event that attracts people from all over the island to Douglas and has the power to benefit local businesses - in particular those allied to the hospitality industry.’



In the interests of safety, spectators are requested not to bring pets or their own fireworks, including sparklers, onto the site. Members of the public are also advised to avoid Douglas and Onchan Head as it causes heavy congestion.



In the event of bad weather, a contingency date has been set aside for the event of Sunday, 5th November.