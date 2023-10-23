The Island’s capital will remember next month when the community joins forces to commemorate those killed or injured in wars.



Douglas City Council will hold its 2023 Remembrance Sunday service on Sunday November 12th at St Thomas’ Church before a ceremony at the War Memorial on Douglas Promenade.



A parade will form at Market Hill at 9.15am and move off at 9.20am. The route will proceed via Duke Street, Strand Street, Castle Street, Marina Road and Church Road Marina to St Thomas’ Church where, on arrival, the parade will file through the Finch Road entrance.



A church service, conducted by the Island’s Archdeacon, the Venerable Irene Cowell, will commence at 10am with a sermon from Reverend Liz Hull.



The service will end at 10.40am to allow time for those present to parade to the War Memorial and observe the two minutes’ silence at 11am, which will be followed by the laying of wreaths.



The parade will be led by Douglas Town Band, Standard Bearers, military personnel and Mayor of Douglas, Councillor Natalie Byron-Teare, J.P.



The final parade will then form on the Promenade roadway alongside the War Memorial and travel southbound turning into Castle Street and finishing at the Manx Legion Club. A salute by Her Worship the Mayor will be taken along the route.

In the event of adverse weather, the parades may not be held, although the observance of the two minutes’ silence at the War Memorial will proceed.



The roads immediately surrounding St Thomas’ Church will be closed between 9.30am and 11.00am; Church Road Marina and Harris Promenade will be closed from 10.30am until midday.



On Armistice Day, Saturday, 11th November, Harris Promenade will shut from 10.45am to 11.30am while a short ceremony takes place at the War Memorial to honour those who’ve served their country and remember those who’ve lost their lives or been left with emotional or physical scars from serving in conflicts around the world.