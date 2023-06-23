The Island’s new Eastern Civic Amenity Site (ECAS) – located at a 150,000 square foot site, roughly the size of three football pitches – will open next week.

Situated at the Middle Park Industrial Estate off Kewaigue Hill, the enhanced recycling and waste reduction facility is set to open its doors to the public at 8am on Thursday, 29th June.

As well as providing capacity to recycle and for the disposal of domestic waste, it includes improved features such as a larger and lighter re-use shed, a higher number of recycling and waste skips and increased parking.

Currently operated by Douglas City Council on behalf of the local authority and neighbouring Onchan, Braddan, Santon and Garff Commissioners, the new complex will play a significant role in recycling and re-using household waste.

Mayor, Councillor Mrs Byron-Teare J.P., former chair of the ECAS committee which comprises officers and politicians from the five local authorities, said: ‘Next Thursday will be a real milestone in helping the Island move closer to its environmental goals and align with Douglas City Council’s waste strategy.

‘The new site not only continues to maintain and further establishes innovative waste management infrastructure, but is a facility which provides value for money, increased flexibility and convenience for residents.

‘This is a sustainable development which is equipped to provide much in-demand services while maximising how much waste we can recycle.

‘I have no doubt it will be used by the community for many years to come.’

From Thursday, 29th June, the ECAS will be open throughout the summer from 8am to 7pm (Monday to Saturday) and 8am to 4pm (Sunday and Bank Holidays). During winter, it will open daily from 8am until 4pm.

Councillor Byron-Teare says there is much excitement amongst staff and members of the public alike.

‘For some weeks now, staff have been on tours, getting used to the new layout and equipment and preparing for the influx of residents,’ she continued.

‘As we serve the areas of five local authorities, which is effectively more than half the Island’s population, there is always potential for lots of traffic so the closure of the outgoing site in Pulrose on Sunday (June 25th) has been timed to coincide with a period which is generally quieter.

‘Although there will be no service in Douglas for three days (June 26-28), all other amenity sites around the Island will remain open and will accept waste from people who would normally use the ECAS.

‘Those three days at the start of next week will allow the team to relocate and bed-in, ensure everything is in place and we can then look forward to opening the gates and welcoming the first members of the public on Thursday morning.

‘To all those who have played their part in creating such a worthwhile project, which has been delivered both on time and on budget, is a credit to those involved and will be a development which provides improvements for the public and protects the Island’s environment.’