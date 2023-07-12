The deadline is fast approaching for Douglas City Council’s 2023 Community Awards.

Mayor of Douglas, Councillor Natalie Byron-Teare, is spearheading the initiative and searching to find two unsung heroes in the capital.

With nominations accepted up until Monday 31st July, the Awards will recognise a Community Champion; a Douglas ratepayer who has made a significant difference and a Young Hero; a young person aged 15 or under who resides in Douglas, who has also made an outstanding contribution to the local community.

The Mayor will chair a three-person panel to determine the winners, which will be announced at this year’s Civic Sunday in September.

Councillor Mrs Byron-Teare J.P. said: ‘We have not set out specific criteria for our Awards, but are looking for people who inspire others, who go above and beyond to make a difference in our community, and who make a positive contribution to the lives of others.

‘We have already received many wonderful nominations and it is heartwarming to learn of all the individuals that go above and beyond every day in our city, yet fly under the radar with no expectation of recognition or reward. I already know we are going to have a very difficult job selecting just one Community Champion and Young Hero.

‘If you know a Douglas resident that has shouted from the rooftops to raise money for a good cause, dedicates countless hours of their time to charity or lives to help others at any opportunity, then we want to hear about it.’

To nominate for either award, please complete and return the nomination form which can be found at: www.douglas.gov.im/index.php/info/item/2851-comnityawdschm

For further information, contact democraticservices@douglas.gov.im or telephone 696311.