The search is on to find two Douglas residents who go above and beyond in support of their community.



Douglas Borough Council has launched its 2023 Community Awards which acknowledge the exceptional contribution and commitment of individuals living within the capital.



Spearheaded by the newly elected Mayor, Councillor Natalie Byron-Teare, nominations are now open for two accolades.



The Community Champion award will recognise a Douglas ratepayer who has made a significant difference through volunteering or fundraising over a period of time.



Meanwhile, the Young Hero award will acknowledge a young person aged 15 or under who also makes a significant contribution to improve the lives of others.



A three-person panel, chaired by the Mayor, will determine the winners in both categories.



So, if you know someone who has made an outstanding positive contribution and/or is an unsung hero, the local authority wants to hear from you.



Councillor Mrs Byron-Teare said: ‘There are so many people who make a tangible difference in their community, whether working on their own, with others or for a charity, and we believe this should be recognised.



‘Therefore, it is my pleasure to announce the awards scheme will be continuing this year after being originally launched by my predecessor, Councillor Thommeny.



‘Although the efforts of these deserving individuals often go under the radar, so many people of all ages support each other in one form or other, engaging in a way that brings numerous benefits.



‘They are both inspiring and inspire others to get involved too and, as the authority at the heart of the capital, we want to publicly honour the great work they do for Douglas and the wider Island.’



To find out more about the nomination process and how can you nominate someone for either award, go to Douglas.gov.im

Members of the public are encouraged to complete a nomination form which can be downloaded from the website or obtained via e-mail: democraticservices@douglas.gov.im



The closing date for receipt of nominations is Monday, 31st July.



The awards will be presented at this year’s Civic Sunday in September.