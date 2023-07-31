Consultation on Reform of the Local Government Pension Scheme

Douglas City Council, as Administering Authority of the pension scheme, is consulting with local authority employees and employers on proposals to reform the scheme. The primary objective of the exercise is to reduce the cost, in the long term affordability and sustainability interests of the Scheme. Consultation sessions have been held for employees, unions and employers to explain the proposals. Illustrative benefit statements will be sent to employees to help people understand the impact on their pension. Responses from the consultees should either be emailed to LGSSReform@douglas.gov.im or posted to the Director of Finance, Douglas City Council, Town Hall, PO Box 2, Douglas IM99 1AD. The consultation closes on the 31st of August 2023.