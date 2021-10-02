Once again Douglas Borough Council will be supporting Manx National Heritage’s open day programme by opening the doors of the Town Hall to the public on Friday October 8 and Saturday October 9.

Now in its 12th year, Manx National Heritage’s open days celebrate the wealth of heritage to be found in buildings and sites across the island not usually open to the public.

The open days will provide the public with a unique opportunity to meet Her Worship the Mayor of Douglas, Freeman Mrs Raina Chatel JP and the Mayoress, Mrs Deidre Chatel, together with Members and officers, to discover the stories behind some of the Town Hall’s collection of artwork, artefacts and ceremonial items, view some of the original hand-drawn plans of the Town Hall and learn about the fascinating history of this landmark building that has been at the centre of civic life in the Borough since 1900.

Guided tours of the Town Hall are already fully booked; any spaces made available by cancellations will be advertised via the Council’s social media channels.

Council Leader Councillor Claire Wells said: ‘The open days have proved consistently popular. The enthusiasm and interest shown in the Town Hall by visitors never fails to provide Members and staff with a refreshing new perspective on this magnificent building from which we are proud to serve the people of Douglas. We’re therefore pleased to be part of Manx National Heritage’s open day programme in the year when Douglas Borough Council is celebrating its 125th anniversary.’

The Council chamber, Mayor’s parlour and the committee room will be open to the public on Friday October 8 and Saturday October 9 from 11am to 2pm. Entrance is free. (Disabled and lift access available).