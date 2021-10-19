Douglas has retained its nine Green Flags for the third successive year.

The Green Flag award scheme, managed by the UK environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of recreational outdoor spaces across the British Isles and around the world.

With Covid-19 rulings having restricted travel for site inspections, the awards were made following a desk-based assessment.

First awarded in 2019, the nine Green Flags retained by Douglas are for Derby Square, Douglas Borough Cemetery, Douglas Golf Course, Douglas Head, Hutchinson Square, the Kaye Memorial Garden, the Marine Gardens, Noble’s Park and Summerhill Glen.

Regeneration and Community Committee Chair Councillor Stephen Pitts said: ‘Retaining all nine Green Flags for a third successive year is down to the year-round hard work of the Council’s Park Service. The Island is emerging from Covid-19 restrictions and returning to “near-normal”. Central to that is the important wellbeing role our green spaces play. The Park Service team have responded to that with their customary dedication and I congratulate them on their continued success.’

Council Leader Councillor Claire Wells said: ‘The Green Flag scheme operates a rigorous assessment process, which award winners have to go through each year if they are to retain their status.

The Council’s Green Flag “journey” began in 2013, since when its tally of flags has grown to an impressive nine, first awarded in 2019 and now retained for a third successive year.

‘Providing good quality open green spaces is not only a core principle of our Corporate Plan but also contributes significantly to community quality of life. I congratulate the Park Service team on their achievement and am pleased that their efforts have been publicly recognised by such a respected independent body.’