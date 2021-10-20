The Douglas fireworks display due to be held on November 5 has had to be cancelled, organiser Douglas Borough Council has confirmed.

The Department of Infrastructure has advised the Council that unforeseen delays to the promenade redevelopment works mean that the area in the vicinity of the War Memorial will not be in a safe condition to accommodate the crowds of spectators expected for what is traditionally one of the Island's largest community events.

Council Leader Councillor Claire Wells said: 'The Council has done everything it can to avoid cancelling the event, however it has not been possible to arrive at a solution whereby the fireworks display can safely go ahead. Despite the best efforts on the part of the Council we are faced with no option but to make this very difficult decision, which we recognise will come as a big disappointment to so many people, including our long-term sponsor of the event, Celton Manx.'

Celton Group chief executive Bill Mummery said: 'As sponsors of the Douglas fireworks for over a decade we are well aware of the logistical requirements and safety measures that have to be in place to ensure public safety in delivering an event of this scale.'