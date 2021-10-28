On Tuesday October 26, the Mayor and Mayoress hosted a reception for a number of Douglas MHKs elected to the new administration in the September general election.
On Tuesday October 26, the Mayor and Mayoress hosted a reception for a number of Douglas MHKs elected to the new administration in the September general election.
Douglas MHKs welcomed to Town Hall
Douglas fireworks cancelled
Plaque unveiled in memory of Freeman Hector Duff OBE
Summer Reading Challenge awards add to HBN Library's packed events programme
Growth in entries for Douglas in Bloom 2021
Douglas retains nine Green Flags for third successive year
Town Hall Heritage Open Day tour reveals 'fascinating history'
Council supporting MNH open day programme
HBN Library to celebrate Libraries Week 4 -10 October
Flag day applications invited for 2022
2021 General Election - Public Meetings
Douglas Civic Sunday service and parade to be held on September 12
Mrs Raina Chatel elected to serve as Mayor of Douglas for 2021-22
Reception for former Leader of the Council
Crowds flock to Noble's Park Fun Day
Council strongly recommends public wear masks when attending Council sites
Summerland Fire Disaster memorial service held
Council Leader, Chairs and Memberships of Standing Committees elected for 2021-23 Municipal Term
Summerland Fire Disaster memorial service to be held Monday, August 2
Council Leader praises Tour success of fellow Freeman of the Borough 'comeback Cavendish'