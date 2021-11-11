Douglas Borouigh Council will hold a Remembrance Sunday service on Sunday November 14.

A parade will form at Market Hill at 9.15am and move off at 9.20am via Duke Street through Strand Street, Castle Street, Marina Road, St Thomas’ Walk, Market Street and Church Road Marina to St Thomas’ Church where, on arrival, the parade will file through the Finch Road entrance.

The church service at St Thomas' Church will commence at 10.00am and be coordinated by the Rev Liz Hull with the Mayor’s Chaplain, the Rev Dr Michael Brydon, offering prayers.The service will end at 10.40am, then a parade will form in Church Road Marina to make its way to the War Memorial to observe the two minutes’ silence at 11am, which will be followed by the laying of wreaths.

The final parade will then form on the Promenade roadway alongside the War Memorial and proceed along the north-bound carriageway turning right on to Granville Street finishing at Duke Street.

In the event of adverse weather either or both of the parades may be abandoned. The observance of the two minutes’ silence at the War Memorial will, however, proceed.

Road closures: