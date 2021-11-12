You are here:Home > News > Council News > Armistice Day 2021

Armistice Day 2021

Friday, 12 November 2021 08:34

The Mayor and Mayoress joined with the His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor Lieutenant General Sir John Lorimer at the Douglas war memorial on Thursday November 11 for a service to mark Armistice Day 2021.

 

