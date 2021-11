The capital fell silent for two minutes at 11am on Sunday November 14 2021 to remember those who sacrificed their lives in world conflicts.

Her Worship the Mayor, Freeman Mrs Raina Chatel JP, was the first to lay a wreath at the foot of Douglas war memorial on behalf of the people of the Borough Council at a service of remembrance with the Rev Liz Hull (pictured) and mayor's chaplain the Rev Dr Michael Brydon offering prayers.