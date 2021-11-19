Douglas Borough Council’s Greatest Christmas Show on Thursday November 25 is set to be even greater, with the Henry Bloom Noble Library hosting a book-signing event with celebrated local astronomer Howard Parkin.

Between 4 and 6pm Mr Parkin will be signing copies of his book Space for Dark Skies – an astronomical miscellany from the Isle of Man, which contains spectacular images of the Manx dark night skies and is described as serving ‘as both a memoir and tutorial guide’.

Mr Parkin was recently selected joint winner of the British Astronomical Society’s (BAA) 2021 Sir Patrick Moore Prize for 'the encouragement of a popular interest in astronomy’, and ‘the encouragement of participation in observational work by youngsters’ for his work giving talks on astronomy-related topics to societies, groups and schools. Mr Parkin said: ‘What makes the award special for me is that I met Sir Patrick Moore on a number of occasions and he was an inspiration to me. He also agreed to be the patron of the Isle of Man Astronomical Society and he helped us in a number of ways for which we are all eternally grateful.’

Borough Librarian Jan Macartney said: ‘All of us are thrilled, not only that Howard has kindly agreed to a book-signing session on this very special evening, but also that his work and passion for sharing his wealth of knowledge have been recognised by such an august body as the BAA. We’re delighted to be part of the Greatest Christmas Show, which promises to be a truly stellar event.’

The Henry Bloom Noble Library, a service of Douglas Borough Council, is at 8 Duke Street, Douglas. 696461.

The Greatest Christmas Show is on Thursday November 25 from 5.30 to 8.30pm in Douglas town centre. For more information click here or find DouglasBoroughCouncil on Facebook.