Christmas in the Capital got off to a spectacular start on Thursday November 25 with The Greatest Christmas Show, organised by Douglas Borough Council.

From 5.30 to 8.30pm the town centre was buzzing with live music, carol singing and a whole variety of family-friendly attractions that saw the Christmas lights switched on at 7pm, before which Her Worship the Mayor of Douglas, Freeman Mrs Raina Chatel JP, wished the crowds a Merry Christmas via the large outdoor cinema screens set up in the new cultural area and Market Hill.

Douglas Town Centre Manager Oliver Cheshire said: ‘We were determined to build on the success of last year’s event, so increased the range of attractions to ensure the entire length of the main shopping area was vibrant with the sights and sounds of Christmas and became one big event zone. We’re very grateful to the retailers and suppliers who pulled out all the stops to make the event so successful, and our thanks go, once again, to the Tevir Group for making their Villiers Square site available to us.

‘I think it’s fair to say that The Greatest Christmas Show really lived up to its name.’

Regeneration and Community Committee Chair Councillor Stephen Pitts said: ‘It was a great night; I really enjoyed it. The Greatest Christmas Show was a superb example of the Council’s commitment to delivering consistently high-quality community events.

‘The attractions being spread throughout the town centre meant that everyone everywhere could enjoy the atmosphere and excitement. The event also meant that local businesses could benefit from increased numbers of customers at this most crucial of trading times and that Douglas was able to showcase its role as the island’s leading retail destination.’

Parking in Douglas Borough Council’s Shaw’s Brow and Bottleneck car parks is now free on every Thursday from 5pm until Thursday December 23, also every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas. Additionally, the Department of Infrastructure has reintroduced parking on Douglas Promenade walkway.