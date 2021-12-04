Douglas Town Hall Reception

2021

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday, 20, 21, 22, & 23 December – normal hours

Friday 24 December – 8.45am to 4.00pm

Monday, Tuesday, & Wednesday, 27, 28, & 29 December - closed

Thursday 30 December – normal hours

Friday 31 December – 8.45am to 4.00pm

2022

Monday 3 January – closed

Tuesday 4 January onwards – normal hours

Normal opening hours are 8.45am to 5.15pm Monday – Friday. Closed Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.

Finance and Housing Department Payments Counter

2021

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, & Friday, 20, 21, 22, 23, & 24 December – normal hours

Monday, Tuesday, & Wednesday, 27, 28 & 29 December - closed

Thursday & Friday, 30 & 31 December – normal hours

2022

Monday 3 January – closed

Tuesday 4 January onwards – normal hours

Normal opening hours are 11.00am to 2.30pm Monday – Thursday; 9.30am to 2.30pm Friday. Closed Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.

Housing Service

2021

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday, 20, 21, 22, & 23 December – normal hours

Friday 24 December – 8.45am to 4.00pm

Monday, Tuesday, & Wednesday, 27, 28, & 29 December - closed

Thursday 30 December – normal hours

Friday 31 December – 8.45am to 4.00pm

2022

Monday 3 January – closed

Tuesday 4 January onwards – normal hours

Normal hours are 8.45am to 5.15pm Monday – Friday. Closed Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays. Also see above for counter opening times for housing payments and queries.

Out of normal hours, in cases of serious emergency only tenants may call 671100 or for central heating emergencies 696498.

Henry Bloom Noble Library

2021

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday - 20, 21, 22, & 23 December – normal hours

Friday, 24 December – 8.30am – 4.00pm

Saturday, 25 December – closed

Monday, Tuesday, & Wednesday, 27, 28 & 29 December – closed

Thursday 30 December – normal hours

Friday 31 December – 8.30am to 4.00pm

2022

Saturday 1 January – closed

Monday 3 January – closed

Tuesday 4 January onwards – normal hours

Normal opening hours are 8.30am to 5.00pm Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10.00am to 7.00pm Thursday; 9.00am to 4.00pm Saturday. Closed Sundays and public holidays.

Town Centre Management

2021

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday, 20, 21, 22, & 23 December – normal hours

Friday 24 December – closed

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, & Friday, 27, 28, 29, 30, & 31 December - closed

2022

Monday 3 January – closed

Tuesday 4 January onwards – normal hours

Normal opening hours are 8.45am to 5.15pm Monday – Friday. Closed Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.

Cemeteries

The Book of Remembrance - Borough Cemetery, Glencrutchery Road:

Open daily throughout the Christmas and New Year period, 8.00am to 3.50pm.

Cemetery Access - Borough Cemetery, Glencrutchery Road and Lawn Cemetery, Johnny Watterson Lane:

Open daily throughout the Christmas and New Year period, 8.00am to 3.50pm.

Borough Cemetery Office, Glencrutchery Road:

2021

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, & Friday, 20, 21, 22, 23, & 24 December – normal hours

Monday, Tuesday, & Wednesday, 27, 28 & 29 December – closed

Thursday & Friday, 30 & 31 December – normal hours

2022

Monday 3 January – closed

Tuesday 4 January onwards – normal hours

Normal office opening hours are 8.00am to 4.00pm Monday to Friday. Closed Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.

Domestic Refuse Collection

Christmas 2021

Normal collection schedule

New Year 2022

Normal collection schedule

Kerbside Collection

Christmas 2021

Normal collection – follow calendar

New Year 2022

Normal collection – follow calendar

Domestic recyclable waste can also be taken to the bring sites at the Grandstand, Shoprite in Victoria Road and Tesco.

All collections are as listed in the new calendar. Householders not in receipt of a calendar should telephone 696445.

Containers and bags containing only one type of material may be left out in addition to the kerbside boxes. No mixed contents please.

Eastern Civic Amenity Site

The Eastern Civic Amenity Site will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day.

Opening hours are 8.00am until 4.00pm, with latest entry at 3.45pm).





NOTICE TO ALL DOUGLAS RATEPAYERS

DISPOSAL OF NATURAL CHRISTMAS TREES

PLEASE DON’T BIN OR DUMP YOUR NATURAL CHRISTMAS TREE!

Douglas Borough Council will collect ‘FREE OF CHARGE’ natural Christmas trees from Douglas households at the following times and locations:

Location Saturday 8 January 2022 Noble’s Park (Grandstand Car Park) 9.00am – 9.45am Governor’s Hill (Adjacent to Play Area) 10.00am – 10.45am Willaston (Snaefell Road – Opposite Shops) 11.00am – 11.45am Anagh Coar (Car Park) 12 noon – 12.45pm Pulrose (Shops) 1.00pm – 1.45pm Central Promenade (Footway opposite the Palace Hotel) 2.00pm – 2.45pm Lord Street Car Park (Adjacent to Barbary Coast) 3.00pm – 3.30pm

You may also deposit your Christmas tree for recycling at the Civic Amenity Site at Middle River Industrial Estate, Douglas.

Douglas Borough Council will re-use the chipped material on Parks and Gardens and in Summerhill Glen.

A RECYCLING INITIATIVE BY DOUGLAS BOROUGH COUNCIL