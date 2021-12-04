Douglas Town Hall Reception
2021
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday, 20, 21, 22, & 23 December – normal hours
Friday 24 December – 8.45am to 4.00pm
Monday, Tuesday, & Wednesday, 27, 28, & 29 December - closed
Thursday 30 December – normal hours
Friday 31 December – 8.45am to 4.00pm
2022
Monday 3 January – closed
Tuesday 4 January onwards – normal hours
Normal opening hours are 8.45am to 5.15pm Monday – Friday. Closed Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.
Finance and Housing Department Payments Counter
2021
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, & Friday, 20, 21, 22, 23, & 24 December – normal hours
Monday, Tuesday, & Wednesday, 27, 28 & 29 December - closed
Thursday & Friday, 30 & 31 December – normal hours
2022
Monday 3 January – closed
Tuesday 4 January onwards – normal hours
Normal opening hours are 11.00am to 2.30pm Monday – Thursday; 9.30am to 2.30pm Friday. Closed Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.
Housing Service
2021
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday, 20, 21, 22, & 23 December – normal hours
Friday 24 December – 8.45am to 4.00pm
Monday, Tuesday, & Wednesday, 27, 28, & 29 December - closed
Thursday 30 December – normal hours
Friday 31 December – 8.45am to 4.00pm
2022
Monday 3 January – closed
Tuesday 4 January onwards – normal hours
Normal hours are 8.45am to 5.15pm Monday – Friday. Closed Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays. Also see above for counter opening times for housing payments and queries.
Out of normal hours, in cases of serious emergency only tenants may call 671100 or for central heating emergencies 696498.
Henry Bloom Noble Library
2021
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday - 20, 21, 22, & 23 December – normal hours
Friday, 24 December – 8.30am – 4.00pm
Saturday, 25 December – closed
Monday, Tuesday, & Wednesday, 27, 28 & 29 December – closed
Thursday 30 December – normal hours
Friday 31 December – 8.30am to 4.00pm
2022
Saturday 1 January – closed
Monday 3 January – closed
Tuesday 4 January onwards – normal hours
Normal opening hours are 8.30am to 5.00pm Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10.00am to 7.00pm Thursday; 9.00am to 4.00pm Saturday. Closed Sundays and public holidays.
Town Centre Management
2021
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday, 20, 21, 22, & 23 December – normal hours
Friday 24 December – closed
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, & Friday, 27, 28, 29, 30, & 31 December - closed
2022
Monday 3 January – closed
Tuesday 4 January onwards – normal hours
Normal opening hours are 8.45am to 5.15pm Monday – Friday. Closed Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.
Cemeteries
The Book of Remembrance - Borough Cemetery, Glencrutchery Road:
Open daily throughout the Christmas and New Year period, 8.00am to 3.50pm.
Cemetery Access - Borough Cemetery, Glencrutchery Road and Lawn Cemetery, Johnny Watterson Lane:
Open daily throughout the Christmas and New Year period, 8.00am to 3.50pm.
Borough Cemetery Office, Glencrutchery Road:
2021
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, & Friday, 20, 21, 22, 23, & 24 December – normal hours
Monday, Tuesday, & Wednesday, 27, 28 & 29 December – closed
Thursday & Friday, 30 & 31 December – normal hours
2022
Monday 3 January – closed
Tuesday 4 January onwards – normal hours
Normal office opening hours are 8.00am to 4.00pm Monday to Friday. Closed Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.
Domestic Refuse Collection
Christmas 2021
Normal collection schedule
New Year 2022
Normal collection schedule
Kerbside Collection
Christmas 2021
Normal collection – follow calendar
New Year 2022
Normal collection – follow calendar
Domestic recyclable waste can also be taken to the bring sites at the Grandstand, Shoprite in Victoria Road and Tesco.
All collections are as listed in the new calendar. Householders not in receipt of a calendar should telephone 696445.
Containers and bags containing only one type of material may be left out in addition to the kerbside boxes. No mixed contents please.
Eastern Civic Amenity Site
The Eastern Civic Amenity Site will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day.
Opening hours are 8.00am until 4.00pm, with latest entry at 3.45pm).
NOTICE TO ALL DOUGLAS RATEPAYERS
DISPOSAL OF NATURAL CHRISTMAS TREES
PLEASE DON’T BIN OR DUMP YOUR NATURAL CHRISTMAS TREE!
Douglas Borough Council will collect ‘FREE OF CHARGE’ natural Christmas trees from Douglas households at the following times and locations:
|
Location
|
Saturday 8 January 2022
|
Noble’s Park (Grandstand Car Park)
|
9.00am – 9.45am
|
Governor’s Hill (Adjacent to Play Area)
|
10.00am – 10.45am
|
Willaston (Snaefell Road – Opposite Shops)
|
11.00am – 11.45am
|
Anagh Coar (Car Park)
|
12 noon – 12.45pm
|
Pulrose (Shops)
|
1.00pm – 1.45pm
|
Central Promenade (Footway opposite the Palace Hotel)
|
2.00pm – 2.45pm
|
Lord Street Car Park (Adjacent to Barbary Coast)
|
3.00pm – 3.30pm
You may also deposit your Christmas tree for recycling at the Civic Amenity Site at Middle River Industrial Estate, Douglas.
Douglas Borough Council will re-use the chipped material on Parks and Gardens and in Summerhill Glen.
A RECYCLING INITIATIVE BY DOUGLAS BOROUGH COUNCIL