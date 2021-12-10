Douglas Borough Council has submitted an application for City status in a civic honours competition to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

Organised by the UK Government, the competition is open to local authorities in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland as well as to the Crown Dependencies and Overseas Territories.

In 2016 the council submitted an application to mark Her Majesty’s 90th birthday.

2022 will be the first time in 10 years that Her Majesty will award civic honours.

Council Leader Councillor Claire Wells said: ‘The Civic Honours competition presents an opportunity to celebrate the compelling mix of history, heritage and culture, diversity, civic pride, record of innovation and strength of community that distinguishes the capital of the Isle of Man, Douglas, a town like no other, the Island’s legislative centre and seat of the Manx Parliament, Tynwald.

‘In submitting the application, we have been encouraged by the level of support received from Douglas MHKs who clearly share the Council’s view that Douglas is indeed worthy of City status.

‘With the Borough of Douglas celebrating its 125th anniversary this year, to achieve City status for Douglas would be an historic moment in the town’s long and rich history. It is an honour with the potential to attract new enterprise and investment, alert off-island professionals to the wealth of career opportunities here and promote Douglas and the Isle of Man to a global audience. Crucially, City status would be an honour for Douglas and the Isle of Man that will endure for all time.’