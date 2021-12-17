Douglas Borough Council has commended its partnership with the Isle of Man Prison and Probation Service’s Community Service Order programme.

The Community Service team have been assisting the Council by providing work groups for a range of community projects, the most recent of which was cutting back overgrown areas along Manor Lane in Willaston, (pictured below after clearance).

To facilitate the project, the Council provided the team with fuel and managed the green waste disposal.

Housing and Property Committee Chair Councillor Janet Thommeny said: ‘Thanks to the Community Services team a number of our green spaces in Douglas are being rejuvenated. The Council is pleased to be supporting the Probation Community Service programme; it is a mutually beneficial scheme which not only helps with the rehabilitation of offenders but also improves the environment and benefits local communities.’

The Probation Service’s Andy Sutton said: ‘The Isle of Man Probation Community Service group are pleased to be given the opportunity to assist Douglas Borough Council in a number of projects. These are not only a benefit to the local community, but also gives the service users skills and pride in what they can achieve using teamwork.’