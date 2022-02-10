The Leader of Douglas Borough Council has thanked a long-serving councillor for his commitment to the Regeneration and Community Committee.

Mr Councillor Stephen Pitts recently stood down as Chair after approaching a decade in post and has been replaced by Vice-Chair, Mr Councillor Andrew Bentley.

Council Leader Mrs Claire Wells this week placed on record her appreciation for Councillor Pitts' service in the role.

She said: 'Since 2012 when the current standing committee system was introduced, Councillor Pitts has chaired the Regeneration and Community Committee for all but a period of 18 months.

'As a long-time councillor and former mayor of Douglas, his experience has been invaluable and, on behalf of the Council, I would like to acknowledge the commitment and dedication he has displayed during that time.'