Lieutenant Governor, Sir John Lorimer KCB DSO MBE, Her Worship the Mayor Freeman Mrs Raina Chatel JP and Council Leader joined Douglas schoolchildren to plant 70 trees to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Pupils from all nine primary schools in the capital participated in the Queen's Green Canopy initiative which encourages people across the British Isles to 'plant a tree for the Jubilee'.

It is being co-ordinated in the Island by Douglas Borough Council with the trees planted adjacent to the new cycleway at Spring Valley, along the edge of Douglas Golf Course.

Commemorating the Queen's 70 years on the throne, the trees are a mixture of native and non-native species which are all found in the grounds of Buckingham Palace

Council Leader Mrs Claire Wells said the initiative both highlights the Island's 'connection with the Royal family' and has a 'beneficial impact on the environment'.

Species chosen for the project include silver birch, flowered wild cherry, English oak and small leaved lime trees.

Children from St Mary's Primary School were joined by Lieutenant Governor Lieutenant General Sir John Lorimer and Lady Philippa Lorimer MBE, Mayor Raina Chatel and the Mayoress and the Council Leader to plant the first saplings with pupils from other schools in the town (St Thomas, Ballacottier, Scoiil Vallajeelt, Henry Bloom Noble, Mano Park, Kewaigue, Anagh Coar and Scoill Yn Jubilee) taking part in further planting throughout the week.

Councillor Mrs Wells said: 'To reach a Platinum Jubilee is a remarkable achievement and the Queen's Green Canopy is an ideal project to help educate our young people about the Island's connection with the Royal family, what it means to us and why we're celebrating it.

'It was particularly pleasing to see so many children involved in what we're doing as a community which will lead to a significant changes to the landscape in the area going forward.

'Anything which contributes towards our environment is a good thing and I very much look forward to the Isle of Man playing its part in celebrations to mark this Platinum Jubilee year.'

The Queen, who is Lord of Mann, has visited the Isle of Man on a number of occasions throughout Her reign, most recently in 2003 when Her Majesty presided over the Tynwald Day ceremony.