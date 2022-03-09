A 'friend of Douglas Borough Council' has been recognised for his long-term support of the authority.

Councillors past and present and senior officers attended a reception in honour of Stephen Ritch, who has been their media adviser for more than fifteen years.

The Worshipful the Mayor of Douglas, Freeman Mrs Raina Chatel JP, presented him with an engraved decanter on behalf of the Council.

Council Leader Mrs Claire Wells said: 'Stephen has been a very committed supporter of Douglas Borough Council and worked relentlessly to support us reach out to our ratepayers and the wider Island public.

'His guidance and friendship has always been valued, and he earned the trust and respect of my colleagues and me. We all wish him well for the future and thank him for his immense contribution.