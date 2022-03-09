Douglas Borough Council is playing an active role in providing support to those affected by the growing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

The local authority has sent a suitable vehicle and members of staff to help load tons of relief goods which have been donated by Islanders and are now being transported to the UK and onwards.

These will ultimately be distributed to refugees who have been displaced by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Council leader Mrs Claire Wells said: ‘The situation in Ukraine is of grave concern to us all and the scenes we are witnessing are truly heartbreaking. As a Council, we wanted to do our bit to help and are proud that so many members of our Island have rallied support where they can by donating supplies for refugees displaced to neighbouring countries by the war.

‘It has been a pleasure to work with the team at the Hubb and Island Express who are very committed to this project.

‘It’s powerful to see the overall community response and we hope the goods reach those in need as soon as possible.’