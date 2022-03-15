Her Worship the Mayor Freeman Mrs Raina Chatel JP and Douglas councillors joined the Island’s Lord Bishop and members of Tynwald at a candlelit vigil to show support for the people of Ukraine.

It was organised to demonstrate the strength of the Manx nation’s support for the Ukrainian people and world peace following Russia's invasion of the eastern European country.

Villiers Square in Douglas was lit up in the blue and yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag for the occasion where prayers were led by Bishop Peter Eagles and the Manx Youth Band and the Manx Concert Brass concluded a minute's silence by playing the Ukrainian National Anthem.

During the service, the Mayor spoke about the devastation being experienced in Ukraine and outlined local frustration at scenes the Manx public were reading about and witnessing via the media.

‘While many of us are frustrated there seems so little we can do about it, there are some humanitarian measures we can help with such as donating supplies and money to the charities that are equipped to give practical help on the ground,’ she told the assembled.

‘I believe the people of our Island are among the most generous in the world and will give support in whatever way they can, and I would urge them to do so.

‘Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ukrainian people and our hopes for a rapid and peaceful conclusion to the current conflict.’

Last week, Douglas Borough Council sent a vehicle and members of staff to help load tons of relief goods which have been donated by Islanders and have been transported to the UK and onwards to be distributed to refugees who have been displaced by the ongoing war.