Douglas Borough Council has confirmed that Noble’s Park Fun Day will be taking place on Saturday 6th August between 12pm and 4pm. The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company is continuing its support for this long-running event as title sponsor.

As in previous years, admission and a wide range of entertainment, activities and children’s rides will be free.

Councillor Bentley, Chair of the Regeneration and Community Committee at Douglas Borough Council, said: ‘Last year’s Fun Day attracted record crowds, and we’re delighted to host the large-scale community event at Noble’s Park playing fields once again.

‘Pitch reservations are now open to catering vehicles, charity stalls, car boot stalls, fun fair amusements, and bouncy castles. We will also be hosting a performance area and encourage local performers to book their space as soon as possible.

‘We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company for their continued sponsorship and for the support of the many local businesses, charitable organisations and volunteers that ensure the success of this crowd-pleasing event.’

Brian Thomson, Managing Director at the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company, added: ‘A huge amount of resource and time is invested into this local event to ensure it is an action-packed, fun and affordable family day out, attracting people from all across the Island not just the capital - it’s something we’re really pleased to be involved with.

‘It is a true community fun day which we are delighted to support, and we have no doubt that with the variety of attractions, stalls and activities on offer, everyone involved will thoroughly enjoy themselves.’

Local caterers, amusement providers, car boot traders and charitable organisations can apply for a pitch by contacting Douglas Borough Council via email at ccullen@douglas.gov.im, or by telephone on 696311.

For further event information and updates, visit the Douglas Borough Council Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/DouglasBoroughCouncil