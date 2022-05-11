Ms Janet Thommeny has been elected to serve as the Mayor of Douglas for the 2022-23 municipal year.

Members of the Council voted unanimously to elect Ms Thommeny at the annual Council meeting this afternoon (Wednesday).

Proposing the nomination, Council Leader Mrs Claire Wells, described her Council colleague as a ‘hardworking, honest, caring member of the community’ and someone whose friendship and valued opinions could be relied upon.

Councillor Thommeny trained as a nurse in Fife and spent much of her early career in the mental health profession in Dunfermline before moving to take up a new career opportunity in the Isle of Man 32 years ago.

After retiring from nursing, she was first elected to the Council in 2016 and re-elected last summer where she topped the poll in North Ward.

Mrs Wells said the new Mayor had worked tirelessly to heighten awareness of mental health issues in the Isle of Man and it was a fitting coincidence that she was being officially sworn in during Mental Health Awareness Week.

She also described her devotion to her family after moving to the Isle of Man with son David in 1990 who, along with grandchildren Tegan and Logan, were among those in the public gallery for the ceremony.

Seconding the nomination, Councillor Ian Clague MBE, said Ms Thommeny would bring special qualities which made her ideal for the office of mayor.

Accepting the nomination, Her Worship the Mayor, Ms Thommeny said it was a true honour that colleagues had placed faith in her to be a civic leader and represent the Borough.

‘I am so proud and humbled to receive this honour and will work diligently to fulfil my obligations and represent the people of Douglas to the best of my ability.’

She went onto say that the charitable side of the role was important to her and spoke of how her career had shaped her choice of charities for her year in office.

The causes selected for the 2022-23 charity appeal will be: IsleListen, Heroes on the Water and the Search & Rescue Dog Association Isle of Man.

‘I will do as much as I possibly can over the next 12 months to help raise funds for all three charities and meet all expectations.’

For the 2022-23 municipal year, Her Worship will be supported by her consort Mr Phil Glover. Councillor Natalie Byron will serve as Deputy Mayoress with her consort Andy Teare.

Serving as Mayor’s chaplain to Her Worship will be chaplain to the Bishop of Sodor and Man, the Rev’d Dr Michael Brydon.

Her Worship concluded by praising her predecessor Mrs Raina Chatel, Honorary Freeman of the Borough of Douglas.

A hotelier for more than 50 years and a member of the former Board of Education for 27 years, her retirement marks the end of a loyal and devoted service to Douglas which began when she was first elected as a Douglas councillor representing Victoria Ward in 1985.

In a vote of thanks, Councillor Ian Clague MBE said Mrs Chatel had displayed ‘dignity, professionalism and assurance’ and, along with her late husband George, had been a tireless ambassador for the Borough of Douglas and an ardent supporter of the local community whose dedication, vast experience and expertise would be missed.

Also Mayor of Douglas in 1994-95, Mrs Chatel and her Mayoress Mrs Deirdre Chatel, her sister-in-law, were praised for their outstanding efforts and dedication since last August during which they helped raise funds for homeless charity Graih, the Manx Youth Band and children’s hospice Rebecca House - in memory of former Mayor and Councillor, Debbie Pitts – attending more than 100 engagements and over 40 Council meetings in the process.

He said after such distinguished service, the Council Chamber would not be the same without her presence.

Mrs Chatel, who was presented with a commemorative plaque, received a standing ovation from the entire chamber.

Councillor Ms Janet Thommeny will serve as Mayor for the municipal year ending Tuesday 9th May, 2023.