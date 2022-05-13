In celebration of the initiative, the Council is planning various activities including a ‘Buzzy Bee Hunt’ and ‘Best Buzzy Bee’ drawing competition with prizes for the top three entries. Special guest Bez the Buzzy Bee and his friend Winnie the Pooh will also be there on the day for children to meet.
In addition, there will be face painting, Manx wildlife produce stalls and the Manx Wildlife Trust and IOM Beekeepers Federation will be in attendance for people to learn more about what bees do and their importance both locally and globally.
Councillor Andrew Bentley, Chair of the Regeneration and Community Committee, said: ‘It’s hugely important that we protect our local bee population as the role they play in the environment is vital. We actively run a Pollinator Action Plan where we take on pollinator projects throughout the year. This includes planting of bee friendly flowers in a presentable fashion and actively identifying and protecting pollinator habitats wherever possible.’
The event on Saturday 21st May starts at 11am and runs until 4pm.
Douglas Borough Council Creates a Buzz with Bee Friendly Day
- font size decrease font size increase font size
In celebration of the initiative, the Council is planning various activities including a ‘Buzzy Bee Hunt’ and ‘Best Buzzy Bee’ drawing competition with prizes for the top three entries. Special guest Bez the Buzzy Bee and his friend Winnie the Pooh will also be there on the day for children to meet.
- Event Information Poster (2 Downloads)
-
13-05-2022
Douglas Borough Council Creates a Buzz with Bee Friendly Day
-
13-04-2022
Long-Serving Library Staff Recognised for Service to the Borough
-
11-05-2022
Ms Janet Thommeny Elected to Serve as Mayor of Douglas for 2022-23
-
10-05-2022
Noble's Park Fun Day to Return this Summer
-
26-04-2022
No organised Tower of Refuge Walk this year
-
25-03-2022
Nomination of Mayor for the 2022 / 2023 Municipal Year
-
15-03-2022
Mayor Addresses Candlelit Vigil
-
09-03-2022
Council Supports Ukraine Aid Effort
-
09-03-2022
A 'friend of Douglas Borough Council' has been recognised for his long-term support of the authority.
-
04-03-2022
Council Frustrated By Regulations
-
16-02-2022
Douglas Schoolchildren plant 70 trees to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
-
10-02-2022
Council Leader thanks long-serving Councillor for commitment
-
27-01-2022
New domestic waste collection strategy set to strengthen Council's green credentials
-
25-01-2022
Douglas sets rate at 468p for 2022-23
-
19-01-2022
Welcome extended to Lieutenant Governor
-
06-01-2022
Peel Road apartments set to exceed tenants' expectations, Council's open day reveals
-
05-01-2022
Mayor welcomes celebrated dance teacher to Town Hall
-
17-12-2021
Council commends Probation Community Service programme
-
10-12-2021
Douglas applies for City status
-
04-12-2021
Christmas and New Year opening times 2021-2022