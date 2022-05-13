In celebration of the initiative, the Council is planning various activities including a ‘Buzzy Bee Hunt’ and ‘Best Buzzy Bee’ drawing competition with prizes for the top three entries. Special guest Bez the Buzzy Bee and his friend Winnie the Pooh will also be there on the day for children to meet.



In addition, there will be face painting, Manx wildlife produce stalls and the Manx Wildlife Trust and IOM Beekeepers Federation will be in attendance for people to learn more about what bees do and their importance both locally and globally.



Councillor Andrew Bentley, Chair of the Regeneration and Community Committee, said: ‘It’s hugely important that we protect our local bee population as the role they play in the environment is vital. We actively run a Pollinator Action Plan where we take on pollinator projects throughout the year. This includes planting of bee friendly flowers in a presentable fashion and actively identifying and protecting pollinator habitats wherever possible.’



The event on Saturday 21st May starts at 11am and runs until 4pm.