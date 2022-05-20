Distinguished Douglas Celebrates City Status
-
20-05-2022
Distinguished Douglas Celebrates City Status
-
19-05-2022
Reduce, Re-use, Recycle - Douglas Borough Council Details New Domestic Waste Collection Strategy
-
13-05-2022
Douglas Borough Council Creates a Buzz with Bee Friendly Day
-
13-04-2022
Long-Serving Library Staff Recognised for Service to the Borough
-
11-05-2022
Ms Janet Thommeny Elected to Serve as Mayor of Douglas for 2022-23
-
10-05-2022
Noble's Park Fun Day to Return this Summer
-
26-04-2022
No organised Tower of Refuge Walk this year
-
25-03-2022
Nomination of Mayor for the 2022 / 2023 Municipal Year
-
15-03-2022
Mayor Addresses Candlelit Vigil
-
09-03-2022
Council Supports Ukraine Aid Effort
-
09-03-2022
A 'friend of Douglas Borough Council' has been recognised for his long-term support of the authority.
-
04-03-2022
Council Frustrated By Regulations
-
16-02-2022
Douglas Schoolchildren plant 70 trees to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
-
10-02-2022
Council Leader thanks long-serving Councillor for commitment
-
27-01-2022
New domestic waste collection strategy set to strengthen Council's green credentials
-
25-01-2022
Douglas sets rate at 468p for 2022-23
-
19-01-2022
Welcome extended to Lieutenant Governor
-
06-01-2022
Peel Road apartments set to exceed tenants' expectations, Council's open day reveals
-
05-01-2022
Mayor welcomes celebrated dance teacher to Town Hall
-
17-12-2021
Council commends Probation Community Service programme