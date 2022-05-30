Douglas Borough Council’s Henry Bloom Noble (HBN) Library has launched a free eAudiobook app called BorroxBox to the Manx public.

The app, which will be available to download from the 23rd May 2022, will hold a collection of over 300 eAudiobooks. The collection will be a mixture of adult, young adult and children’s fiction and non-fiction, and includes the latest releases. Titles available to download include Dolly Parton and James Patterson’s ‘Run Rose Run’ and Richard Osman’s ‘Thursday Murder Club’ series.

BorrowBox will be available to members of the HBN Library, of which membership is free for Isle of Man residents. Individuals can join the library online at www.douglaslibrary.im/join/ or in person at the library’s premises, which is located on Duke Street in central Douglas.

Library members can borrow up to six audio titles at any one time for a period 21 days, with eAudiobooks automatically returned to the digital collection at the end of the loan period. Reader can return titles quickly and easily before the due date if they so wish. There is also the facility to renew a title if the reader hasn’t finished the title within the 3 week allocated loan period.

Councillor Andrew Bentley, Chairman of the Regeneration and Community Committee, said: ‘HBN Library are delighted to launch our new eAudiobook app. The new app will sit alongside our flagship app ‘Libby’, which holds a wide range of digital publications including eBooks, magazines, and newspapers from around the world. The two apps will provide easy access to thousands of popular titles in seconds, all from a smartphone - and are completely free to use for Manx residents.

‘Following the pandemic and library closures, access to digital books has proven to be a valuable service for the community. eAudiobooks especially have grown in popularity, particularly with the younger age groups. We hope these platforms will inspire and attract new audiences of all ages and abilities to reading, while enabling those that already read, to have the opportunity to access the latest titles, as well as many classics, in an affordable and easy way.’

Existing HBN Library members can access the Libby and BorrowBox apps using their library card number and PIN at www.douglaslibrary.im/ebooks/. For those looking to become a member of the library, you can register for free at www.douglaslibrary.im/join/.