A century of service in the capital from a leading bank has been officially recognised by Douglas Borough Council.

Mayor of Douglas, Ms Janet Thommeny, hosted a reception in the Mayor’s Parlour to acknowledge Barclays’ 100-year anniversary of business in the Isle of Man.





The first branch opened in Douglas on May 29, 1922, and two years later it was issued with a licence to print bank notes in the Island.

As well as a reception which was attended by staff, Douglas also ‘turned blue’ with the town hall, the city centre and part of the promenade illuminated in Barclays blue.

Her Worship the Mayor said it was important to celebrate such a milestone, reflecting on the journey with a trip down memory lane, and congratulated employees on playing their part in a fine achievement.

The bank also celebrated its centenary with a customer event and plaque unveiling at the Douglas branch where visitors were able to view a selection of memorabilia from Barclays in the Isle of Man over the years.

Barclays staff and their families are completing a 40km walk from their Ramsey to Douglas branch this summer as part of the celebrations.