The statue of the Bee Gees on Loch Promenade, Douglas, will be missing for a few weeks later this month.



The bronze tribute to the legendary Gibb brothers – Barry, Maurice, and Robin – is to be removed on June 23rd and shipped to Liverpool to allow for some additional fixings to be fitted.



However, the famous trio will be back in place in time for Douglas Carnival on July 23rd.



Since being unveiled in July last year, the statue, created by artist Andy Edwards, has proved incredibly popular with locals and visitors alike, all keen to be photographed alongside it.



Council Leader Claire Wells said: ‘A recent inspection has shown that there is more movement at the base than the artist had anticipated, so its removal is to add some additional fixings, which will be ‘invisible’ once the statue is back in place.



‘The Bee Gees will be removed by the foundry that cast them and this is being done at no cost to the Council. Once the work is completed, they will be back in place in time for the return of the Carnival celebrations.’



