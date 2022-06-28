Civic Sunday will be marked in the Island’s capital city next month.



Douglas Borough Council is to hold its annual commemoration on Sunday, 3rd July, led by the Mayor, Councillor Janet Thommeny.



Representatives of other local authorities, government departments, ex-Service and charitable organisations, and members of the public are invited to take part in the event which marks the start of the Island’s National Week.



Following a parade from the Town Hall in Ridgeway Street, led by Douglas Town Band, the Civic Service will begin at 10.30am at St George’s Church, conducted by the Mayor’s Chaplain, the Reverend Dr Michael Brydon.



Members of the public wishing to attend are asked to be at the Church no later than 10.20am.



Mayor, Councillor Janet Thommeny has selected three local causes for her 2022-23 charity appeal: IsleListen, Heroes on the Water Isle of Man and the Search & Rescue Dog Association Isle of Man.