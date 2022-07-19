Do you know someone who has made an outstanding positive contribution and/or is an unsung hero?

If so, then a newly launched awards scheme could be for them.

Spearheaded by Mayor, Councillor Ms Janet Thommeny J.P, Douglas Borough Council’s Community Awards will acknowledge the exceptional contribution and commitment of individuals living within the capital.

The Community Champion award will recognise Douglas residents who, individually or as a group, have made a significant difference to their community through volunteering over a period of time.

Meanwhile, the Young Hero award will acknowledge a young person aged 15 or under who also makes a significant contribution through their efforts.

A three-person panel, chaired by the Mayor, will determine the winners in both categories.

Councillor Ms Thommeny said: ‘It is my pleasure to announce the launch of this new annual awards scheme which will recognise residents of the Borough who, in their own time, have made a tangible difference in the community, whether working on their own, with others or for a charity.

‘So many people support each other in one form or other, engaging in a way that brings numerous benefits. This scheme, the idea of my Deputy Mayor Councillor Natalie Byron, aims to recognise those deserving individuals who go above and beyond in support of their local community and, in some cases, have done for many years yet whose efforts often go under the radar.

‘These people so often inspire others to get involved too and, as the authority at the heart of the community, we want to publicly honour the great work they do for our town and the wider Island.’

Members of the public are encouraged to complete a nomination form with a secondary supporting nomination.