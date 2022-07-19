There’s just four days remaining until a community spectacle returns to the capital after a three-year absence.

Douglas Carnival is back on Saturday (July 23) and, as well as a sea of colour and sound, organisers are promising entertainment for all ages, headed up by a 10-piece samba band and acclaimed UK Bee Gees tribute act.

A fusion of Caribbean calypso and rhythmic revelry will be brought to the party by Katumba as the visiting Samba band and Samba Livre dancers lead the parade from the Bottleneck Car Park to Harris Promenade.

Meanwhile, the UK Bee Gees, a tribute group to the Gibb Brothers, who were born in the Isle of Man before later emigrating to Australia, will deliver a series of performances, firstly at the Bee Gees sculpture on Loch Promenade from 3pm and then in the parade, before a collaboration with local dance groups Unity, CNDC and the Ellan Vannin Pipes and Drums in a patriotic finale.

Councillor Andrew Bentley, Chair of the Regeneration and Community Committee, said: ‘Douglas Carnival is all about locals joining together for family entertainment, live music and attractions in a fun and vibrant atmosphere.

‘With just over a week to go, we are gearing up for the carnival spirit and, judging by the reaction from the public, there will be plenty of floats, bands, dance groups and decorated vehicles to ensure the sights and sounds of the carnival come to life and showcase of some of the best the Isle of Man has to offer.’

The fun starts at 1pm with free children’s rides and an African and Caribbean Cultural Garden, at 2.30pm the circus skills workshop will open in the Marine Gardens, followed by the UK Bee Gees at 3pm before the procession sets off at 4pm from the Bottleneck to the new cultural area on Harris Promenade.