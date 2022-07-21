The car built specially for an iconic Royal tour will be among the star attractions at this week’s Douglas Carnival.

In the year the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is being celebrated, the vehicle from the 1953-54 Commonwealth Coronation Tour is to lead the procession on Saturday (23 July), carrying the Mayor, Councillor Janet Thommeny.

The Humber Super Snipe Mark IV toured 13 countries of the Commonwealth with Her Majesty and Prince Philip 68 years ago, covering 43,000 miles.

With a 4.1-litre six cylinder engine, the custom-made Royal Tourer was also slightly modified ahead of the Coronation Tour with positioning in the centre to allow the Royal couple to stand and greet the public.

Once the tour concluded, it remained in Australia as a governmental car before being purchased and brought back to the UK. In 2007 it was bought by the owners of the Isle of Man Motor Museum who have kindly agreed for it to participate in the Carnival Parade.

You can find out more about the car at: https://youtu.be/03Ohd66DtBw

Mayor, Councillor Janet Thommeny, said: ‘To have such an historically significant car take part in the carnival is a real coup but the fact we have the actual vehicle used by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip on their Commonwealth Coronation Tour during Platinum Jubilee year is even more fitting.

‘A sincere thanks to the Cunningham family for their generosity and we look forward to seeing the Humber Super Snipe Mark IV Royal Tourer proudly travelling along our newly refurbished promenade.’

The theme of this year’s Carnival is ‘Queens’ in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee, with entrants expected to explore the theme as widely as they choose whether via the traditional royal route, the legendary rock band, dancing queens or iconic drag queens.

In keeping with that theme, the event will be compered by local drag queens Vida LaFierce and Fenella Beach.

Since being relaunched in 2014, the Carnival has proved popular, attracting thousands of participants and spectators to the Island’s capital and Deputy Mayor, Councillor Ms Natalie Byron, has been instrumental in ensuring it returned this summer following a two year-absence.

Organisers are promising a fun filled day out with colour and prizes galore.

All carnival entrants will automatically be entered into a competition and judged via 11 categories, which include a special Mayor’s Prize, ‘the people’s choice’, ‘most creative’, ‘most musical’ and ‘best collaboration’, with a £100 cash prize up for grabs in each category.

The procession will also take a new route with performers travelling along Loch Promenade from the Bottleneck carpark to the new cultural area on Harris Promenade.

As well as free children’s rides and a circus skills workshop, there will be entertainment led by a 10-piece samba band and acclaimed UK Bee Gees tribute act.