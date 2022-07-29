A memorial service for the Summerland fire tragedy will be held next week.

Douglas Borough Council has confirmed the annual commemoration will take place on Tuesday, August 2 at 7pm.

Members of the public are welcome to attend the service in the Kaye Memorial Garden on Queen’s Promenade.

This year marks 49 years since the tragedy.

A simple memorial was first placed in the Garden by the Council in 1998, to commemorate those who died on August 2, 1973, when the leisure complex was destroyed by fire. It was replaced by a more fitting monument in 2013, the 40th anniversary of the disaster.

Her Worship the Mayor, Councillor Janet Thommeny, will preside at the service, and the Mayor’s Chaplain, the Reverend Dr Michael Brydon, will offer prayers, before a minute’s silence is observed.

The Mayor will then deliver a short speech in which she will pay tribute to those who died and those who have forever been touched by the tragedy that claimed 50 lives.

The service will conclude with Her Worship laying a wreath on behalf of the Council at the foot of the memorial.