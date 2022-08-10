The sun shone and the crowds flocked to Noble’s Park for Douglas Borough Council’s annual fun day on Saturday afternoon.
More than 2,000 locals enjoyed a wide range of entertainment, activities and children’s rides, all provided free of charge with sponsorship from the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company.
Held in glorious sunshine at Noble’s Park playing fields, the large-scale community event featured a variety of attractions including family races, inflatables, open mic sessions, music and dance from Dance Dynamics and Paracise, a wide range of stalls and refreshments galore.
Councillor Andrew Bentley, Chair of the Regeneration and Community Committee at Douglas Borough Council, said: ‘Noble’s Park Fun Day is all about bringing families and the community together with the emphasis solely on fun and Saturday was no exception.
‘The weather was ideal, the attractions were free and there was a real platform for aspiring entertainers and some of those most respected in the local music scene to perform live.
‘Of course, a lot of time and effort goes into this event and we are extremely grateful for the support of long-term sponsor, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company, and media partner Manx Radio, for helping make this a success.
‘Seeing so many people enjoy themselves was wonderful and what the fun day is all about.’
Noble's Park Fun Day Proves a Smash Hit
