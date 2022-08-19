With fortnightly domestic garden waste collections set to begin in just under a fortnight’s time, Douglas Borough Council is reminding eligible residents there’s still time to order a new 240-litre wheelie bin.

The garden waste service, announced earlier this year, is being introduced to further develop environmental services in the capital and will run in addition to existing kerbside recycling collections.

Eligible residents can register for a bin today by contacting the Council via e-mail: recycling@douglas.gov.im or by telephone on 696448.

Items that can be included in the garden waste bin cover grass and hedge cuttings, leaves, bark, tree prunings, twigs and small branches, flowers, plants, weeds and bedding from herbivore pets such as guinea pigs and rabbits.

Environmental Services Committee Chair, Councillor Falk Horning, says the new initiative will have many benefits.

‘‘As a UNESCO biosphere partner, we want to strengthen our green credentials and encourage responsible waste management.

‘The service changes will complement our existing kerbside recycling collection and making the right choice will be convenient. The green bins will save people needing to take garden rubbish to the civic amenity site and the materials collected this way will be composted. If you are an eligible household, please register for the new garden waste collection as soon as possible.

‘We do appreciate there will be a period of adjustment and we will strive to support any residents who have any queries or require further information.’

A full list of what can be recycled is available on the website http://www.recyclenow.im/garden-waste/ along with a timetable of collection days and advice on waste minimisation. Residents are also advised to check for updates on the Council’s Facebook Page at: www.facebook.com/DouglasBoroughCouncil.

The kerbside garden waste collection will operate between February and October each year and comes into operation the week commencing Tuesday, August 30.

The Eastern Civic Amenity Site will continue to provide skips for garden waste.