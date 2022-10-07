Island charities are being urged to get in touch with the organisation which works alongside retail businesses in the capital.



As the cost-of-living crisis starts to impact on income and concerns about financial viability escalate, Douglas Town Centre Management is once again issuing town centre licenses to allow fundraising opportunities for good causes.



It is inviting applications from charities wishing to hold street collections and flag days in Douglas in 2023.



Douglas Town Centre Manager Oliver Cheshire said: ‘As in so many places, we realise a number of residents in the Island rely on charities, including food banks, mental health and disability support, and those offering financial guidance.



‘We also realise many charitable organisations are trying to find efficiencies in their operating models due to increased demand and cost pressures such as inflation, rising energy bills and falling donations.



‘Hopefully by arranging a series of town centre street collections and flag days it will provide a helping hand to those charities who are working hard to deliver their services and now, more than ever, need the support and customary generosity of Islanders to undertake what is invaluable work.’



Up to 28 applications will be considered. Applications for licences in non-town centre areas of Douglas will also be considered on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information and application forms, search ‘Licensing’ at dtcm.im or click here.

The deadline for applications for 2022 is Monday, November 7, 2022.

It is recommended that charities applying have public liability insurance cover of £2 million or above.