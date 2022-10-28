The 2022 Douglas Borough Council Remembrance Sunday service will be held on Sunday November 13th.

A parade will form at Market Hill at 9.15am and move off at 9.20am. Due to the roadworks on Victoria Street, the route will proceed via Duke Street, left up Victoria Street, right on to Thomas Street then Wellington Street before continuing on the usual route of Strand Street, Castle Street, Marina Road and Church Road Marina to St Thomas’ Church where, on arrival, the parade will file through the Finch Road entrance.

Conducted by Reverend Liz Hull, the church service will commence at 10.00am.

The service will end at 10.40am to allow time for those present to parade to the War Memorial and observe the two minutes’ silence at 11am, which will be followed by the laying of wreaths.

The final parade will then form on the Promenade roadway alongside the War Memorial and travel southbound turning into Castle Street finishing at the Legion. A salute by Her Worship the Mayor of Douglas, Councillor Ms Janet Thommeny J.P., will be taken along the route.

In the event of adverse weather, the parades may not be held, although the observance of the two minutes’ silence at the War Memorial will proceed.

The roads immediately surrounding St Thomas’ Church will be closed between 9.30am and 11.00am; Church Road Marina and Harris Promenade will be closed from 10.30am until 12.00 noon.