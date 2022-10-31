The efforts of green—fingered Douglas residents to make the city a greener, more colourful place have been recognised in the Douglas in Bloom 2022 contest.

Organised by Douglas Borough Council, participants were officially thanked at a prize presentation at the Talk of the Town restaurant in Noble’s Park where Regeneration and Community Committee Chair Councillor Andrew Bentley praised them for their contributions.

He also thanked the Council’s Park Services team for its year-round hard work and competition sponsors - Sadler Agricultural Services, Logistic Services, Prospero, Watson Nurseries, and the Shoprite Group.

Prizes were announced by Assistant Head of Parks Graham Newsome and presented by the Mayor of Douglas, Councillor Ms Janet Thommeny J.P.

Ms Thommeny said: ‘With 12 categories, the annual Douglas in Bloom competition recognises a variety of green spaces, from window boxes, patios and allotments to large gardens and commercial premises. It is a fantastic opportunity for gardeners in the Borough of Douglas to showcase their horticultural talents, with this year’s contest unearthing some outstanding entries.

‘I’d like to thank all of those who entered and extend my congratulations to our winners who are making a welcome contribution to the environment, whilst creating a more colourful and vibrant city for residents and visitors to the capital.’

First place winners were:

• Hotel/Guesthouse without Garden - St Heliers Guesthouse

• Hotel/Guesthouse with Garden - Trevelyan Hotel

• Private House with Garden - Paul Davies

• Business Premises - The Strand Shopping Centre

• Public/Community Garden - Brunswick Gardens

• Best Residential Area - Saddle Mews Village

• Best Douglas Council Property (House or Flat) - Mr and Mrs Harrison

• Conservation, Wildlife and Biodiversity - Brunswick Gardens

• Secret Garden - Mr and Mrs Harrison

• Most Improved Allotment - Juan Corrin

• Most Productive Allotment - Marcus Avery

• Most Imaginative Floral Display - Janet Taylor.