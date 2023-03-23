Douglas Borough Council announces that at a Special Private meeting of the Council held on Thursday, 23rd March, 2023 Councillor Miss N.A. Byron was selected as Mayor for the municipal year ending Tuesday 7th May, 2024 and signified their intention to accept the office if confirmed at the Annual Council Meeting on Wednesday, 10th May 2023.
