The race is on to become the first ever Douglas City Customer Service Champion.



Run by Douglas City Centre Management (DCCM), a total of nine finalists have been shortlisted in the 2023 Customer Service Awards and voting opens tomorrow (Thursday) evening.



Members of the public will then have until 10am on Wednesday, April 26 to vote by visiting DCCM’s Facebook page and liking the photo of the finalist they believe consistently provides outstanding customer service in the capital.



All the finalists work in customer-facing roles.



Those shortlisted are:

Anthony Crellin (Devereau’s),

Peter Boussougou (M&S),

Annie Turton (Superdrug),

Rebecca Sabatino-Walsh (Millets),

Maddie Crellin (Gourmet Shakes),

Debbie Kelly-Banks (Bon Fabrics),

Megan Kelly (JD Sports),

Andy Bridson (Next),

Chris Elvin (Boots).



‘This is the seventh successive year of the awards and the array of talented staff among businesses in Douglas is more and more evident each time,’ City Centre Manager Oliver Cheshire explained.



‘Those nominated are truly at the heart of our community and all of the finalists should be congratulated for delivering outstanding customer service.



‘It is so important to recognise those men and women who go above and beyond in their work each and every day. They really are first class ambassadors for the Douglas retail experience and we eagerly await the result of voting.’



As well as being crowned 2023 Customer Service Champion, the winner will receive the Customer Service Trophy and a £150 voucher to use in a city centre business of their choice.



The two runners-up will receive £100 and £50 vouchers respectively with all nominees and their managers recognised at an official presentation next month.