Mrs Natalie Byron-Teare has been elected to serve as the Mayor of Douglas for the 2023-24 municipal year.



Members of the Council voted unanimously to elect Mrs Byron-Teare at the annual Council meeting this afternoon (Wednesday).



Described as a ‘dedicated councillor’ for Douglas Central, she was first elected to the local authority at a by-election in 2016 before being re-elected in 2021.



Proposing the nomination, Councillor Steven Crellin described his Council colleague as someone who listens to her constituents, a charitable individual whose tireless efforts and unwavering dedication to the community would be an asset to Douglas.



Those comments were endorsed by Councillor Peter Washington who highlighted her qualities for the position – a good listener with good communication skills with a proven track record.



Accepting the nomination, Her Worship the Mayor expressed her gratitude that colleagues had placed faith in her to be the civic leader and represent the City.



‘This is a role I see as important to the heritage of our City, as well as an opportunity to promote and engage with the many sectors within it,’ she explained.



‘Working together only makes us stronger and I do hope my term in office will afford me opportunities to build on existing relationships and forge new ones with a promise to bring passion to promoting Douglas and engage positively with those I meet.



‘I intend to work closely within our ever expanding and diverse communities to ensure this Council is fully aware of the specific needs of the people we serve. I also want to help and support, where possible, and raise awareness of as many of the third sector organisations that work within our community.’

Announcing her theme for her year in office as ‘Community & Charity’ – two aspects of life the new Mayor believes rely heavily on each other to survive – Mrs Byron-Teare announced the three charities she had selected for her Mayoral term: The RNLI, Live at Home scheme and the IoM Parrot Sanctuary.

‘I will do as much as I possibly can over the next 12 months to help raise funds for all three charities and meet all expectations.’



For the 2023-24 municipal year, Her Worship will be supported by her consort, her husband Mr Andy Teare.



Councillor Steven Crellin will serve as Deputy Mayor with Mrs Samantha Crellin as Deputy Mayoress.



Serving as Mayor’s chaplain to Her Worship will be Reverend Monsignor John Devine OBE, Dean of the Catholic Church in the Isle of Man.



The new Mayor concluded by praising her predecessor Councillor Ms Janet Thommeny.



There were tributes to the outgoing Mayor for being such a tireless ambassador over the past year and whose dedication to the charitable side of the role shone through.



The Search & Rescue Dog Association Isle of Man, Isle Listen and Heroes on the Water – her choice of charities for her Mayoral year – all benefited from various fundraising efforts and were described as causes close to her heart.



She was also praised for her outstanding effort and dedication since last May - attending more than 100 engagements and Council meetings in the process – alongside her devotion to her family, son David, and grandchildren Tegan and Logan.



Among the highlights of the past 12 months were a beacon lighting ceremony to officially mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee; attending the Proclamation ceremony for King Charles III; being Mayor when City status was conferred on Douglas; honouring the contribution of young people to the Manx community at the Community Awards and, just two days ago, hosting three Coronation tea parties to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III at the three Council-run complexes in the capital which house more than 150 residents – a fitting way to mark a truly momentous and unique event in history.



Paying tribute to her predecessor, Mayor Byron-Teare added: ‘Not only have you provided me with unstinting support on my Council journey to date but have become a loyal mentor and friend during this process and I would like to pay tribute to the immense amount of work you have carried out during the past 12 months.



‘I look forward to continuing with some of the initiatives you have kindly started and involved me with this year.



‘There is a sense of awareness of following a long and distinguished line of previous holders of the office of Mayor and I am very honoured and proud (and maybe a little overwhelmed!) to stand before you this afternoon as the new Mayor of the City of Douglas.