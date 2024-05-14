Councillor Mrs Natalie Byron-Teare J.P. will serve a second successive term as Mayor of Douglas.

At the annual Council meeting this afternoon (Wednesday), Members of the Council voted unanimously to elect Councillor Byron-Teare to the role for the 2024-25 municipal year.

Mrs Byron-Teare was proposed by Councillor Ms Janet Thommeny who described her as ‘the first citizen of Douglas’ and a colleague who demonstrated great commitment, ‘engaging with all members and sectors of the community, promoting inclusivity and charity’ in all her duties, ‘promoting our city with dignity and respect’.



Those comments were endorsed by her seconder, Councillor Devon Watson, who said Her Worshipful the Mayor was respected by colleagues and the public at large.



In accepting the nomination, she expressed her gratitude that colleagues had placed faith in her to continue as civic leader and represent the City.



Reflecting on the past year, she said it had been a great honour to meet people from all walks of life, ranging from schoolchildren and prefects to service personnel, social groups and religious organisations.



‘Naturally this is a very proud moment and to know my colleagues have confidence in me to fulfil the role for another 12 months is humbling,’ she explained.



‘I think it is integral for any elected official to be accessible and approachable and, looking ahead, I fully intend to continue with the community engagement theme, working with local schools and supporting charities, as well as raising awareness about the role of the Council and Mayor and what we do.



‘I also intend to work closely within our ever expanding and diverse communities to ensure this Council is fully aware of the specific needs of the people we serve. I look forward to the year ahead with confidence and with enthusiasm.’

The three charities selected for her 2024-25 Mayoral term are: Naseem’s Manx Brain Tumour Charity, The Manx Housing Trust and Samaritans Isle of Man.



‘I will do as much as I possibly can over the next 12 months to help raise funds for all three charities and meet all expectations,’ she added.



Serving as Mayor’s chaplain for a second successive term will be Reverend Monsignor John Devine OBE, Dean of the Catholic Church in the Isle of Man and Cathedral Church of St Mary of the Isle.



Once again, Madam Mayor will be supported by her consort, her husband Mr Andrew Teare.



Mr Councillor Peter Washington will serve as Deputy Mayor with Mrs Kristina Washington as Deputy Mayoress.