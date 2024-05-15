Three Island charities will benefit from a year of fundraising by the newly elected Mayor of Douglas.



At a reception in Douglas City Council Chamber on Monday afternoon, held to launch her 2024- 25 fundraising appeal, Mayor Natalie Byron-Teare welcomed representatives from Naseem’s Manx Brain Tumour Charity, The Manx Housing Trust and Samaritans Isle of Man.



Proceeds from various events over the next 12 months will be divided between the organisations which Madam Mayor said provided invaluable services in the Island community.



Set up in 2009 in memory of Island resident, talented local performer Naseem Pishvaie, the Manx Brain Tumour charity aims to support Isle of Man residents who are suffering with a brain tumour by way of giving them financial support and advice, as well as by funding research.



The Manx Housing Trust, founded in 1989, provides advice, support and accommodation for local families in housing need.



Samaritans Isle of Man was founded in 1979, since when it has provided emotional support to anyone in distress, struggling to cope, or at risk of suicide, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



Welcoming representatives of the three charities, Mrs Byron-Teare said there was a long history of fundraising and charitable works attached to the Mayoralty and that she was continuing her theme from her first year in office of promoting community, inclusivity and charity.



She gave a brief outline of the three chosen charities and told the assembled the charitable side of the role was hugely important.



‘It is not an easy task to run a charity and the task of fundraising gets harder with each passing year but your values really stand out and I will do as much as I possibly can over the next 12 months, working alongside you to help raise funds for all three charities.’



For those interested in finding out more about the charity appeal, you can visit the Mayor of Douglas Facebook page where links to the charities can be found along with details of fundraising activities over the coming 12 months.