A beacon will be lit in Douglas next week as the capital commemorates a milestone anniversary of the D-Day landings.



June 6, 2024, marks 80 years since the landings along the Normandy coast during World War II, an event which ultimately led to the liberation of Europe.



On Thursday, June 6, at 9.15pm, a short ceremony will be held in the grounds of St Ninian’s Church when a beacon will be lit at the Church tower, one of the highest vantage points in the City.



Douglas Town Band will perform before an address by Her Worship the Mayor, Councillor Natalie Byron-Teare.



Douglas City Hall, parts of the city centre, Douglas Promenade, the Tower of Refuge, the Legislative Buildings, Imperial Buildings and Ramsey Swing Bridge will all be lit red during the evening.



Earlier in the day at 10,15am, Douglas City Council will host its annual service and wreath laying at the Normandy Memorial in the gardens adjacent to City Hall, which is situated close to a plaque which was unveiled in 2021 in memory of Hector Duff, the sole surviving Normandy veteran in the Island until his passing in November 2019.



Nearly 160,000 troops from Britain, the US, Canada and other nations landed in Normandy on June 6, 1944.



The landings in Northern France were key in securing victory for the allies in World War Two and it remains the largest seaborne invasion in history.



Councill Leader Claire Wells said: ‘As an authority, we are very proud to be commemorating the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, acknowledging the valiant Allied Forces who stormed the beaches of Normandy, a pivotal act that effectively led to the end of the Second World War.



‘I encourage Islanders and indeed visitors to attend either service which, I’m sure will be poignant commemorations.’



Douglas City Council would like to thank Reverend Liz Hull, Church wardens and officials for allowing the evening service to take place.