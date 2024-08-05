From family races to beach football, yoga to mindfulness, live music to a metal detector competition where you can uncover hidden treasures along the shore, there’ll truly be something for all ages at the second Douglas Beach Day.



A spectacular celebration of community, sunshine, and seaside delights, the countdown is on for the event which takes place on Saturday, July 6.



Organised by Douglas City Council and based over five different zones on Queen’s Promenade Beach and Walkway, it’s being billed as a day of sun (hopefully!), sand and fun for all the family to enjoy.



It’ll all begin at 8am with an invigorating morning fitness session led by Donna Whalley, described as a refreshing experience for all, before ‘Yoga in nature’ at 9am provides an opportunity to unwind to the rhythmic sound of waves.



Participants can discover the power of mindfulness and embrace tranquillity from 10am when Mike Kewley will deliver a soul-soothing session to unwind and recharge by the sea.



The benefits of sea swimming will be outlined at 10.30am in a talk promoting mental health awareness which will be followed by 11am by a chance to explore the benefits of cold-water immersion as Inner Alchemy dives into why sea dips are becoming so popular in the Island.



After that, for those still unsure, there’s the opportunity to find out the rewards first-hand with an organised sea dip at 11.30am. That’s all in the Purple Zone.



From 11am-5pm, the Green Zone will host a range of activities such as Wood ‘N’ Craft Ice Lolly making, marine walk and talks to explore marine life, inflatables and rides, a fun makeover with a talented face painter, all while staying fuelled and tantalising your tastebuds with delicious treats and refreshing drinks via local food stalls including, of course, ice cream.



A jam-packed day of fun continues at the Blue Zone in the afternoon where locals and visitors can show off their creativity in a Sandcastle competition and take part in a range of beach games, including football and beach volleyball, and join the Active Souls team for family races.



There’ll be back-to-back live music by local artists as the Red Zone forms the performance area from 11am, while there’s also further ways to engage in friendly competition with family races and games in the Pink Zone, alongside an exciting Mascot race at 5pm.



Throughout the day, there’ll be a chance to test your skills in a Metal Detector Competition run by the Manx Metal Detecting Society.



Chair of the Regeneration and Community Committee, Mr Councillor Bentley said: ‘There was a great response to last year’s inaugural Beach Day and this year is going to be even better with something for everyone in an action-packed schedule from early Saturday morning.



‘The beach is one of the largest open spaces that the Council maintains and it’s been encouraging to see an increasing number of people using it over the past year or so.



‘We literally have tried to incorporate a bit of everything into the day whether you want to dive into fitness, relax by escaping the hustle and bustle during a wellbeing morning, see unique local crafts handmade by talented artisans or partake in other exciting beach related activities during a fun filled afternoon, we want people to come along with their friends and family and enjoy the day.