Nine outdoor sites in the Island’s capital are among the best in Britain – it’s official!



That’s after Douglas City Council received a ringing endorsement from the organisation which assesses the benchmark international standard for parks, recreational spaces and venues across the British Isles.



UK environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy has awarded the local authority nine prestigious Green Flags for parks and green spaces it manages.



They are:



• Noble’s Park

• Loch Promenade

• Douglas Golf Course

• Douglas Head

• Derby Square

• Kaye Memorial Garden

• Summerhill Glen

• Douglas Borough Cemetery

• Hutchinson Square



The Green Flag Award scheme sees an independent panel of judges consider eight core criteria including safe and secure sites, well maintained and clean venues, environmental management, biodiversity, landscape and heritage, and community Involvement.

Since entering the scheme for the first time in 2013 (when it received two flags), the local authority has been consistently successful and seen its tally regularly increase.



The sites are not automatically renewed, meaning the Council has to continually come up with new schemes and maintain high standards to retain their status.



Regeneration and Community Committee Chair, Councillor Andrew Bentley, says such recognition is testament to a team effort.



‘Our parks are quality, open green spaces which contribute significantly to quality of life and play a vital role for people to relax, exercise and meet friends and family in a safe environment.



‘To be awarded nine flags by such a respected independent body is truly an impressive achievement and shows that high standards of management, maintenance and development have been reached.



‘It is also encouraging that the continued hard work and dedication of Parks Services, with assistance from Cleansing and the support of the Council, has been publicly recognised and demonstrates the Council’s commitment to investing in green spaces in the capital.’



Council Leader Claire Wells added: ‘In the year we have officially received city status from Queen Camilla, this is a fitting honour and an example of how the Council invests in all its community spaces and works hard to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag initiative.



‘We are all trustees of the Island’s future environmental wellbeing and accolades such as this again underline the commitment to make the City a desirable place to live, work and visit.’