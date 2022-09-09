Douglas Borough Council has opened a book of condolence following the death of the Lord of Mann, Queen Elizabeth II.

It has been placed in the foyer in the Town Hall and is open to any members of the public who wish to sign and record a message.

It will allow Island residents to share their sympathies and support following the death of the 96 year-old monarch.

Reflecting on Her Majesty’s legacy, Mayor Janet Thommeny, JP, said: ‘Her Majesty The Queen’s unfailing service and dedication for more than 70 years will remain an inspiration to us all.

‘Her loss will be mourned across our Borough, our nation, the Commonwealth and beyond and our Book of Condolence is an opportunity to convey our thoughts and support at this very sad time.’

The Douglas Town Hall and promenade flags will be flown at half-mast in tribute to the Queen until after her funeral.