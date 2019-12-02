Douglas Borough Council is to give away 2000 Mountain Ash tree whips.

The Mayor of Douglas Councillor Jon Joughin launches the free tree giveaway with, left to right, aboricultural team chargehand Karl Blower, regeneration project officer Cara Hanlon, head of parks David Hewes and assistant head of parks Graham Newsome

The initiative by the Council’s Parks Service is in overall support of climate change reversal and, more specifically, the Council’s pollinator plan and the Isle of Man Government’s climate change action plan.

Measuring up to one metre high the whips are available to Borough of Douglas residents and community groups only. (Proof of residency required).

Tree whip numbers are restricted to one whip per residence for small gardens, two per residence for medium-sized gardens and three per residence for large gardens. Community groups will be allowed 100 whips per group but must provide evidence of permission to plant the whips on private land.

The whips are offered for collection only from Ballaughton Nursery, Harcroft, IM2 1JJ, Collections are restricted to Thursdays only and are available from Thursday December 5.

To apply, call the Parks Service on 696330 or email the Parks Service.